The dog was stuck in a pile of materials, she called for help from passersby and cried non stop

Pitiful Animal





March 9, 2024





Somehow, we found them while driving on our tour.

We saved the Fay and Millie after they were separated from their mother

They had neither instinct nor experience of how to survive.

On a very busy road, they were forced to fend for themselves.

They needed to be rescued before speeding cars and bicycles take their lives one by one.

They didn't belong on the street.

They were sad, confused and helpless

But after a few words of encouragement, they calmed down.

Then the two girls were safe

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

