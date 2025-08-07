🔍mRNA jab injuries & deaths scientist outlines SCALE of global health DISASTER Big Pharma wants suppressed

🔍mRNA jab injuries and deaths: scientist outlines SCALE of global health DISASTER Big Pharma wants suppressed

US epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, author of multiple Covid-19 vaccine safety studies published in peer-reviewed journals, says the silence over damage done by mRNA vaccinations is deafening.

🔊Citing scientific sources, including a September 2023 vaccine mortality study by Dr. Denis Rancourt et al. estimating 17 MILLION vaccine-related deaths, Hulscher says in the US alone, extrapolation of VAERS data suggest 480k, 600k or more people died in the first year alone from mRNA jabs.

But death isn’t the worst of it. Millions more have been subjected to debilitating, lifelong illnesses and permanent disabilities, the scientist said, pointing to study after scientific study exposing the shots’ cardio and neurotoxicity, effects on blood, kidneys, the gastrointestinal system, and even links to cancer.

❓Who will be held accountable for this crime against humanity?