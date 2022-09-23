Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





September 22, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Investigative Reporter and Podcaster Matt Couch! Some of the hottest headlines include new reports of serious PENIS injuries, blood clots and cancers showing up as adverse side affects from the Covid jab - Yikes.





Then DeAnna is joined by a prominent Physician and Cancer Researcher from Canada, Dr. William Makis, who has been tracking all the deaths of doctors across the country, and he talks about at least 32 young, healthy doctors who suddenly have dropped dead since getting the jab - pl;us the the jab causing lots of rare cancers, and the penis injuries. Must watch and share interview!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l4zh9-penis-injuries-from-the-vax-disturbing-new-reports.html