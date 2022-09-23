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PENIS Injuries from the Vax! Disturbing New Reports
High Hopes
High Hopes
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3580 views • September 23, 2022

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


September 22, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Investigative Reporter and Podcaster Matt Couch! Some of the hottest headlines include new reports of serious PENIS injuries, blood clots and cancers showing up as adverse side affects from the Covid jab - Yikes.


Then DeAnna is joined by a prominent Physician and Cancer Researcher from Canada, Dr. William Makis, who has been tracking all the deaths of doctors across the country, and he talks about at least 32 young, healthy doctors who suddenly have dropped dead since getting the jab - pl;us the the jab causing lots of rare cancers, and the penis injuries. Must watch and share interview!


Then be sure to subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and watch her exclusive PREMIUM special report on the disturbing new Executive Order Biden just signed that is going to be rapidly accelerating the Transhuman agenda and genetic modification of humans. Subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium using promo code DEANNA to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Thursday at 6pm CT!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l4zh9-penis-injuries-from-the-vax-disturbing-new-reports.html

Keywords
healthcancerheadlinesadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicineside effectsdoctorsdeathsvaxblood clotsmatt couchinjuriespenisjabshotinoculationinjectiondeanna lorrainecovidshots fireddr william makis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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