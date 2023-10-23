America Cannot Save Israel

Sunday Night Live

“O Heavenly Father, in the Name of Your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, Who suffered greatly for the sins of mankind, please help us in these difficult times we face.

Help us to survive the persecution being planned by greedy rulers and those who want to destroy Your Churches and Your children.

We implore You, dear Father, to help feed our families and save the lives of those who will be forced into a war, against their will.

We love You, dear Father.

We beg You to help us in our time of need.

Save us from the grip of the antichrist.

Help us to survive his mark, the mark of the beast, by refusing to accept it.

Help those who love You to remain true to Your Holy Word at all times so that You can bestow on us the Graces to survive in body and soul. Amen.”

