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Prove that Jesus is above every situation if you trust on him
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24 views • December 18, 2020
i said shut up and don't give the dragon a foothold in your life
BUT....If you have been motivated onto a point that drove you crazy you can say i'm not tollerating this anymore.
To be honnest with you it is not that image that frightenes me although it's pretty intimmitating me.
It is the image about why don't people stand up for our rights and our freedom.
Maybee someday when they drive me into a corner.
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Gray Fox once said : a cornered Fox is much more dangerous then a jackal.
But both animals knew the truth.one ignored it and one stood up for it
That's the diffeence
BUT....If you have been motivated onto a point that drove you crazy you can say i'm not tollerating this anymore.
To be honnest with you it is not that image that frightenes me although it's pretty intimmitating me.
It is the image about why don't people stand up for our rights and our freedom.
Maybee someday when they drive me into a corner.
===============
Gray Fox once said : a cornered Fox is much more dangerous then a jackal.
But both animals knew the truth.one ignored it and one stood up for it
That's the diffeence
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