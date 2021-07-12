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Drag Queen Story Hour Becomes Drag Queen Injection Hour as Title X Clinics Sidestep Parental Consent Laws on Covid Jabs
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120 views • July 12, 2021
To get the needle into your kids they don't need to go door-to-door: you're going to do all the work for them by sending them to school. In today's episode we show you the Satanic deception being employed by Title X clinics to sidestep parental consent laws and poison your children with Covid shots.
Title X clinic propaganda:
https://www.vaxteen.org/vaccine-guides
First Bible Network
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Title X clinic propaganda:
https://www.vaxteen.org/vaccine-guides
First Bible Network
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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