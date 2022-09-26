Ask yourself, does this make sense?

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🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
🌞 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:
🇺🇸 YouTube: America First awakening links updated weekly
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🌞 Donation/tips are appreciated
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Podvine podcast:
https://podvine.com/link/3709161
social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/blondie.broadcast
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Always remember to:🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Watch President Trump rallies 2022
https://rumble.com/v1k6s3t-live-president-donald-j.-trump-in-youngstown-oh.html
🔴 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838
🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
Great Awakening
369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
Miracles happen everyday!
Republic, Liberty, Independence ,Freedom
America First
MAGA
Slings & arrows
🎼 Blondie's UpBeats free no copyright music:
https://uppbeat.io/?referral=blondie-592gv
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17
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