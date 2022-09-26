Ask yourself, does this make sense?

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Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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40 views • September 26, 2022

 🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

🌞 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:
🇺🇸 YouTube: America First awakening links updated weekly
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

🌞 Donation/tips are appreciated
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast

Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Podvine podcast:
https://podvine.com/link/3709161

social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/blondie.broadcast

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Always remember to:🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Watch President Trump rallies 2022
https://rumble.com/v1k6s3t-live-president-donald-j.-trump-in-youngstown-oh.html

🔴 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838
🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ

Great Awakening
369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
Miracles happen everyday!
Republic, Liberty, Independence ,Freedom
America First
MAGA
Slings & arrows

🎼 Blondie's UpBeats free no copyright music:
https://uppbeat.io/?referral=blondie-592gv

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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