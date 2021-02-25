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MR: Prophetic Danger Warning
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96 views • February 25, 2021
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Prophetic Danger Warning
Join us as we discuss one of the most important topics of 2021. Many prophecies have gone out. Prophets are more popular during this time cycle than they have ever been in the History of the United States, but there is a warning that must go out along with these times.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/reQq2tAJ4VI
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Prophetic Danger Warning
Join us as we discuss one of the most important topics of 2021. Many prophecies have gone out. Prophets are more popular during this time cycle than they have ever been in the History of the United States, but there is a warning that must go out along with these times.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/reQq2tAJ4VI
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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