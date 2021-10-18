© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Damn It, I'm Going to Spank My Kids!"
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 18, 2021
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain talks philosophy with listeners - including spanking, and how to parent a child you have abandoned...
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.