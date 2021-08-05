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AOC Gets Heckled By Her Own Group Of Village Idiots • Has To Be Rescued By Staff To Avoid Questions (2021-8-5)
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611 views • August 05, 2021
Imagine the contempt she has for her supporters thinking they’ll accept anything so long as it spills out of her mouth and is delivered using condescending rap-like hand gestures.
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