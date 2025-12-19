You Carry God's DNA | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (Eng - Mal) ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You’re not just born—you’re sent from heaven as His ambassador. Discover how He trains your hands for war, equips you with His armor, and fights for you when you step into His work. From God’s seed inside you to becoming a new creation, you’re empowered to prophesy, cast out demons, heal the sick, and reveal God to the world through a united church. Watch now and claim your divine identity.
You Carry God's DNA
Prophetic Time | 22 September 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/X8G_RAnnII0
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/n9MMIK51LyM
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/AK5NUASYdls
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/v0bDk26b4H4
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachpro@icici
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit