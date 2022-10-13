10/11/2022 -- East Coast USA Earthquake in Virginia! Easter Island statues BURN?! Odd things afoot

I address Easter Island at the VERY end of this hour long update.
The East Coast of the USA is now moving as expected with Virginia showing new movement. The warning for Virginia was issued 2 days ago in my video from 10/9/2022
The West coast, I have to talk about it again.. the "starfort" and the quakes happening around it. Can't be ignored, and I'm the only person to notice / and or talk about it.
As for Easter Island, I've seen something similar before, back in 2011..... in Peru ....... 2 weeks before the Japan megaquake M9.0.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.