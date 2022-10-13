Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10/11/2022 -- East Coast USA Earthquake in Virginia! Easter Island statues BURN?! Odd things afoot
914 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

I address Easter Island at the VERY end of this hour long update.


The East Coast of the USA is now moving as expected with Virginia showing new movement. The warning for Virginia was issued 2 days ago in my video from 10/9/2022


The West coast, I have to talk about it again.. the "starfort" and the quakes happening around it. Can't be ignored, and I'm the only person to notice / and or talk about it.


As for Easter Island, I've seen something similar before, back in 2011..... in Peru ....... 2 weeks before the Japan megaquake M9.0.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket