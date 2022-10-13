10/11/2022 -- East Coast USA Earthquake in Virginia! Easter Island statues BURN?! Odd things afoot

I address Easter Island at the VERY end of this hour long update.





The East Coast of the USA is now moving as expected with Virginia showing new movement. The warning for Virginia was issued 2 days ago in my video from 10/9/2022





The West coast, I have to talk about it again.. the "starfort" and the quakes happening around it. Can't be ignored, and I'm the only person to notice / and or talk about it.





As for Easter Island, I've seen something similar before, back in 2011..... in Peru ....... 2 weeks before the Japan megaquake M9.0.





