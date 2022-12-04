Episode 296: ON THE RUN

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published December 1, 2022
The Covid Cabal is On The Run!; Apple / Elon Feud?; Fauci Deposed; Upheaval In China; Del Fact-checks Dr. Jha; UK Cardiologist Loses Father to Covid Shot; Win for Unvaxxed Airmen/Women
Guest: Dr. Aseem Malhotra
