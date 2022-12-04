Create New Account
Episode 296: ON THE RUN
What is happening
Published 19 hours ago |
The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published December 1, 2022

The Covid Cabal is On The Run!; Apple / Elon Feud?; Fauci Deposed; Upheaval In China; Del Fact-checks Dr. Jha; UK Cardiologist Loses Father to Covid Shot; Win for Unvaxxed Airmen/Women

Guest: Dr. Aseem Malhotra

childrenprotesteconomychinadeathsfaucilockdowncovid vaccineepisode 296on the run

