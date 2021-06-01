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A MUST WATCH : Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FCRSA, FCCP, FNKF, FNLA * Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine
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322 views • June 01, 2021
https://vimeo.com/553518199
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FCRSA, FCCP, FNKF, FNLA
* Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine
* Board Certified Internist and Cardiologist
* President Cardiorenal Society of America
* Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine
* Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine
* Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology
This man restored my faith in humanity.
In decades to come, when those engage in the current medical malfeasance (their suppression of early treatment with Ivermectin, HCQ, etc) are still rotting in prison cells, they’ll be erecting a statute to Dr. McCullough
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FCRSA, FCCP, FNKF, FNLA
* Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine
* Board Certified Internist and Cardiologist
* President Cardiorenal Society of America
* Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine
* Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine
* Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology
This man restored my faith in humanity.
In decades to come, when those engage in the current medical malfeasance (their suppression of early treatment with Ivermectin, HCQ, etc) are still rotting in prison cells, they’ll be erecting a statute to Dr. McCullough
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