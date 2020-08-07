Take me to Church [Extended party at The New Yorker] by Hozier, Ian Tosel & Arthur M Remix

Remix by Ian Tosel & Arthur M Remix. Videoclip produced at The New Yorker January 2018.



HOZIER LYRICS:



"Take Me To Church"



My lover's got humour

She's the giggle at a funeral

Knows everybody's disapproval

I should've worshipped her sooner



If the heavens ever did speak

She's the last true mouthpiece

Every Sunday's getting more bleak

A fresh poison each week



"We were born sick," you heard them say it



My church offers no absolutes

She tells me, "Worship in the bedroom"

The only heaven I'll be sent to

Is when I'm alone with you



I was born sick

But I love it

Command me to be well

Aaay. Amen. Amen. Amen



Take me to church

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I'll tell you my sins so you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I'll tell you my sins so you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life



If I'm a pagan of the good times

My lover's the sunlight

To keep the Goddess on my side

She demands a sacrifice



Drain the whole sea

Get something shiny

Something meaty for the main course

That's a fine-looking high horse

What you got in the stable?

We've a lot of starving faithful



That looks tasty

That looks plenty

This is hungry work



Take me to church

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I'll tell you my sins so you can sharpen your knife

Offer me my deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I'll tell you my sins so you can sharpen your knife

Offer me my deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life



No Masters or Kings

When the Ritual begins

There is no sweeter innocence than our gentle sin



In the madness and soil of that sad earthly scene

Only then I am human

Only then I am clean

Ooh oh. Amen. Amen. Amen



Take me to church

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I'll tell you my sins so you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I'll tell you my sins so you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life



Andrew John Hozier-Byrne (born 17 March, 1990), known professionally as Hozier (/hoʊziɚ/ HOH-zee-ər), is an Irish musician, singer, and songwriter from County Wicklow. He had his international breakthrough after releasing his debut single "Take Me to Church", which has been certified multi-platinum in several countries, including the US, the UK, and Canada.



In 2013, he released his debut EP, featuring the single "Take Me to Church". His studio album, released in 2014, topped the charts in Ireland and scored top ten positions on global charts. It has been certified 6× platinum in Ireland and multi-platinum in several countries.



Hozier was born in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland; and grew up in the Irish countryside, near the village of Delgany. Hozier's father, John Byrne, is a local blues drummer whose day job was working at a bank; while his mother, Raine Hozier-Byrne, is an artist.



Although his family was Catholic, Hozier and his brother, Jon, were raised in the Protestant Quaker faith. Hozier admires the Quaker religion for its pacifism and its anti-war sentiment. One positive lesson he learned from his religious upbringing was to look for the spark of the divine in every individual and treat everybody as if you are looking into the mind and face of God. Hozier has been writing songs since the age of 15. He attended Delgany National School and St. Gerard's School before he began studying Music Education at Trinity College, Dublin. He was refused a year's deferral by the college after missing exams to record demos for a music label.



In July 2013, Hozier released the EP Take Me to Church. The title track was a blues-gospel pop song with lyrics about finding solace in a lover, and its video was directed by Brendan Canty and depicts anti-gay violence in Russia. The video was shared by Stephen Fry, appeared on the front page of Reddit, and went viral. The single achieved global success, scoring top five positions around the world. The song's title was often misinterpreted. Hozier explained that the intention behind "Take Me to Church" was to write something that, that was a kind of celebration of sexuality. He admitted that people were upset when they found out that" it was not a song about "actually about being taken to church. Hozier actively rejects the idea that institutions should have the authority to determine whom and how we love. He wrote this song to explore the topic of "shame regarding sexuality," particularly the societal or religious "aversion to homosexuality."



"Take Me to Church" was later nominated at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for Song of the Year in 2015. At the awards show, he performed with Annie Lennox and later at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.