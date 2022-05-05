The Horrible Fate of Janet Parker (BBC Horizon - s1997e05 - Smallpox on Death Row clip)

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Horizon reports on the last lab samples of smallpox. Janet Parker was the 'last' victim of smallpox, 'accidentally' infected from a 'lab leak'.
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