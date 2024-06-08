BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

facebook / faKebook won't let me say anything against their pedophile agenda
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 11 months ago

Since facebook / faKebook keeps deleting my comment on this, let me post this as a topic:

There is only ONE reason gays wanted to get married and that is to ADOPT CHILDREN.

There is only ONE reason why homosexuals want to adopt children, and THAT IS TO GET CHILDREN INTO BED.

And now our stolen taxes have to go to CUT OFF MENTALLY DISORDERED CHILDREN'S GENITAL ORGANS because otherwise we are not "inclusive" if you don't support these transformers who pretty much always commit suicide afterwards?

ENOUGH, STOP SUPPORTING THIS SHIT- STOP LETTING MEDIA LIKE GOOGLE / FACEBOOK GET AWAY WITH THEIR PEDOPHILE AND ANTI HUMAN AGENDA 21 - TODAY !!

pacsteam.org - if you want to KNOW things.

Keywords
nwoendtimelodges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy