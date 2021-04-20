© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Flying Dream - April 20 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • April 20, 2021
Another Flying Dream - April 20 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share my videos and the links
Some links as always:
What is all of this pointing to?
https://youtu.be/rcpbI6VArRc
What are they telling us here?
https://news.yahoo.com/leading-conspiracy-theorist-thought-covid-152900477.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03
Our leader prepares for the climate summit.
https://news.yahoo.com/as-biden-prepares-for-climate-summit-un-says-the-world-is-on-the-verge-of-the-abyss-194222171.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share my videos and the links
Some links as always:
What is all of this pointing to?
https://youtu.be/rcpbI6VArRc
What are they telling us here?
https://news.yahoo.com/leading-conspiracy-theorist-thought-covid-152900477.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03
Our leader prepares for the climate summit.
https://news.yahoo.com/as-biden-prepares-for-climate-summit-un-says-the-world-is-on-the-verge-of-the-abyss-194222171.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=1_03
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.