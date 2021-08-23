© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time to End the Tyranny in Australia
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • August 23, 2021
Now the Australian government has started forcefully taking kids away from their parents to give them "the shot"...
They have been locking down whole country towns and cities that have not had even a single COVID case since the plandemic started, destroying small businesses and lives!
It is now crystal clear that Morrison and Andrews do not have the interests of the hardworking Aussies who have built our nation in mind, they are just doing the bidding of the entities behind The Great Reset.
It's time for Morrison, Andrews and their buddies to go!
They have been locking down whole country towns and cities that have not had even a single COVID case since the plandemic started, destroying small businesses and lives!
It is now crystal clear that Morrison and Andrews do not have the interests of the hardworking Aussies who have built our nation in mind, they are just doing the bidding of the entities behind The Great Reset.
It's time for Morrison, Andrews and their buddies to go!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.