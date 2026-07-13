Trump and John Kennedy's Faces on Mt. Rushmore Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

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27 Tammuz 5786
July 12, 2026
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I said back in 2017 that President Trump's face would be on Mt Rushmore. I will include to say that JFK Jr's face will also be on Mt Rushmore. They both would be precursors to the real Mashiach Emoji and my twin brother (Obadiah 20&21).
This video is called: Trump and Kennedy's Faces on Mt Rushmore Bible Codes.
Enjoy,
Shiloh-Zemah (Tzemach) ben Yishai 'Sammy'
Links:
JFK senor is Trump and Elon Musk is JFK Jr Bible Code
JFK Was Alive & the Kennedy(s) Are Our Long-Lost Cousins
JFK is Alive Bible Code by #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
https://rumble.com/v4dap9z-jfk-is-alive-bible-code-by-shiloh-zemahbenyishai.html
Did JFK Jr Fake His Death Bible Code
119TH CONGRESS
1ST SESSION
H. R. 792
To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the
figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr792/BILLS-119hr792ih.pdf
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