Trump and John Kennedy's Faces on Mt. Rushmore Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

27 Tammuz 5786

July 12, 2026





Shalom everyone,





Thank you for visiting my channel.





I said back in 2017 that President Trump's face would be on Mt Rushmore. I will include to say that JFK Jr's face will also be on Mt Rushmore. They both would be precursors to the real Mashiach Emoji and my twin brother (Obadiah 20&21).

This video is called: Trump and Kennedy's Faces on Mt Rushmore Bible Codes.

Enjoy,

Shiloh-Zemah (Tzemach) ben Yishai 'Sammy'





Links:

JFK senor is Trump and Elon Musk is JFK Jr Bible Code

https://youtu.be/QNFh9TXbOro

JFK Was Alive & the Kennedy(s) Are Our Long-Lost Cousins

https://youtu.be/XzyM5oU52Eo

JFK is Alive Bible Code by #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

https://rumble.com/v4dap9z-jfk-is-alive-bible-code-by-shiloh-zemahbenyishai.html

Did JFK Jr Fake His Death Bible Code

https://youtu.be/Y-MSr4GHUZw





119TH CONGRESS

1ST SESSION

H. R. 792

To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the

figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr792/BILLS-119hr792ih.pdf





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