Our Lady to Gisella: Benedict, The Holy Father Is Before God in Paradise! He Asks You To...

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 10, 2023
Monthly Message:Our Lady to Gisella Cardia on January 3rd, 2023:
Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts. My children, the times toward which you are headed will be hard, and that is why I ask you to increase your prayer and especially the prayer of the Holy Rosary, a powerful weapon against evil. My children, now more than before you will be in need of protection; you no longer have the lightning rod [1] praying for you, but you must be ready and prepare for this transformation of your souls.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8FEDe6A_aE
