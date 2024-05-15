⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️As a result of active actions, the units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Glubokoye and Lukyantsy (Kharkov region), as well as advanced into the depths of the enemy defence.

Russian troops have hit 14th, 23rd mechanised, 143rd infantry brigades of the AFU and the 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Zhuravka, Granov, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

Russian servicemen have repelled three counter-attacks close to Glubokoye and Staritsa (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses were up to 125 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 300-mm Olkha MLRS combat vehicles, one 122-mm Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line. The servicemen have also defeated 14th, 44th mechanised, 68th jaeger brigades of the AFU near Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, and Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

Ten counter-attacks of AFU 21st mechanised, 3rd assault brigades, and the 1st Natl Guard Brigade have been repelled close to Makeyevka and Novoyegorovka (LPR).

The AFU losses were up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, three 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and inflicted fire defeat on manpower and hardware of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigades, 59th motorised infantry, 79th air assault, 22nd, 33rd, 54th, 57th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kalinina, Razdolovka,

Kleshcheyevka, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 510 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 155-mm UK-made FN-70 towed howitzer, 1 152-mm Giatsint-S gun, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 1 105-mm UK-made L-119 gun, as well as 1 Kasta radar station. 3 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr GOFs have improved the tactical situation & inflicted fire defeat on 68th jaeger, 24th, 100th mechanised brigs of the AFU, the 2nd Natl Guard Brig close to Novgorodskoye, Mayorsk, Semyonovka, and Umanskoye (DPR).

The servicemen have repelled 6 counter-attacks close to Solovyovo, Ocheretino, Netailovo, and Keramik (DPR).

The enemy losses amounted up to 175 UKR troops, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, including 1 German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, 5 motor vehicles, 1 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 1 105-mm M119, and 1 105-mm U.S.-made M102 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Vostok GOFs have captured more advantageous lines, inflicted fire defeat on manpower & hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, the 72nd Mechd Brigs of the AFU, the 128th Territorial DEF Brigs near Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye, & Vodyanoye (DPR).



The AFU losses were up to 140 UKR troops, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made M777 howitzer, & 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have fully liberated Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg) & hit manpower & hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade, the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade, the 23rd UKR Natl Guard Brigade close to Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses were up to 25 Ukrainian troops, 2 motor vehicles, & 1 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 135 areas during the day.



▫️AD facilities have shot down one UKR Air Force's MiG-29 aircraft, 40 UAVs, 4 U.S.-made HARM missiles, 12 U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical & Tochka-U missiles, & 45 U.S.-made HIMARS, Uragan, & Olkha projectiles.



📊 In total, 597 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,086 unmanned aerial vehicles, 521 air defence missile systems, 16,035 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,299 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,595 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,728 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.