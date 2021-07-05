© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pharmacratic Army
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • July 05, 2021
They are gearing up to inject the direct control mechanism into the arms of the warrior class; is this how they intend to cull them or utilize them directly against the citizenry? I leave the judgment upon that matter, up to you my friend. :)
Reference for video:
https://vk.com/@uncensoredmedia-rss-486352511-1597344518
Reference for video:
https://vk.com/@uncensoredmedia-rss-486352511-1597344518
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.