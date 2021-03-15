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Palestinian Rockets: The Hidden Facts
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82 views • March 15, 2021
U.S. media reports focus on Palestinian rockets fired into Israel from Gaza, but the reports leave out essential facts, making the aggressors seem like victims, and the victims like aggressors.
For facts and citations see https://iakn.us/rockets and https://iakn.us/history and for ongoing news and analysis see https://israelpalestinenews.org/.
For information on the Israel lobby, see this: http://iakn.us/aList
A video showing Israel's strategies for manipulating Americans is at https://youtu.be/RvH47pAm1MA
For facts and citations see https://iakn.us/rockets and https://iakn.us/history and for ongoing news and analysis see https://israelpalestinenews.org/.
For information on the Israel lobby, see this: http://iakn.us/aList
A video showing Israel's strategies for manipulating Americans is at https://youtu.be/RvH47pAm1MA
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