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Both Mariupol Frontlines Under Fire Special Report. Russia - Ukraine War
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275 views • April 06, 2022
Both Mariupol Frontlines Under Fire Special Report. Russia - Ukraine War

Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.

Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work

PLEASE SUPPORT PATRICK'S JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
OR Crypto at ERC20
0xAC4f83Bf0dA6bfB01e16BAD3Ba3E13e77D2012B1

Mirrored - Patrick Lancaster
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bothfrontlinespatrick lancastermariupol
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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