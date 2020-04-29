© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural Prescription for Defeating the Flu
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • April 29, 2020
Even when you try to do everything right, in terms of your immune health, you may still get the flu this year. It's a fact of life; you're human. I got the flu some time ago. But... by hitting right away with the exact supplements I share in this video, I only felt slightly unwell for 2 days. Watch this video to learn exactly what I took to make me well again. Go here to see the supplements I mention: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/shop/. I hope my advice can help you or a loved one this flu season.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.