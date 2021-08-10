U.S. Pension Funds Biggest Victims of What Xi Has Done to Big Tech Companies

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08/04/2021 Peter Navarro: What Xi Jinping has been doing to the Chinese big techs makes American pension funds the biggest victims and will bring a negative impact to the financial market. Furthermore, We need to get to the bottom of the origin of the CCP Virus.