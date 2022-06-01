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Apollo 11 Moon Landing Animation
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175 views • June 01, 2022
Apollo 11 (July 16–24, 1969) was the first spaceflight to land humans on the moon.
On the subject of watching the Apollo 11 moon landing:
No you didn't... No you didn't. Because there wasn't any television. There wasn't anybody taking a picture. You watched animation, so you associated what you saw.
-Buzz Aldrin
On the subject of watching the Apollo 11 moon landing:
No you didn't... No you didn't. Because there wasn't any television. There wasn't anybody taking a picture. You watched animation, so you associated what you saw.
-Buzz Aldrin
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