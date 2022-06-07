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US Foreign Policies on Rare-Earth Elements May Backfire - China Has a Chokehold on Global Supply. 060722
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20 views • June 07, 2022
Caleb Maupin for RT:
After Joe Biden declared an energy emergency, the Pentagon has added fuel to the fire by saying China could undermine the country’s national security through Beijing’s control of global supplies of rare minerals, which are vital for American military electronics production.
After Joe Biden declared an energy emergency, the Pentagon has added fuel to the fire by saying China could undermine the country’s national security through Beijing’s control of global supplies of rare minerals, which are vital for American military electronics production.
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