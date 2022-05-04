© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vertical Cannabis Farming
Follow
0
Share
Report
565 views • May 04, 2022
Jeffrey Garber is the Founder and CEO of Yellow Dream Farm, leading the company’s operations and business activities, and launching the company’s first in-house brand, GoodGood.
Prior to founding Yellow Dream Farm, Garber co-founded the first medical cannabis licensee in Adelanto, developing and cultivating strong relationships with distributors, vendors and regulatory agencies that helped him succeed in building Yellow Dream Farm.
Summary:
Consistency
Cali wholesale prices
Vertical Ag & lower COGS
Automating cannabis
Growing Medium (Media)
Growing the funk
Trending in CA
advice for curing
exit strategy
The #TalkingHedge interviews Jeffrey L. Garber, Founder & CEO Yellow Dream Farm...
https://youtu.be/gQLVc9CIMMk
Prior to founding Yellow Dream Farm, Garber co-founded the first medical cannabis licensee in Adelanto, developing and cultivating strong relationships with distributors, vendors and regulatory agencies that helped him succeed in building Yellow Dream Farm.
Summary:
Consistency
Cali wholesale prices
Vertical Ag & lower COGS
Automating cannabis
Growing Medium (Media)
Growing the funk
Trending in CA
advice for curing
exit strategy
The #TalkingHedge interviews Jeffrey L. Garber, Founder & CEO Yellow Dream Farm...
https://youtu.be/gQLVc9CIMMk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.