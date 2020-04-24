PARADISE LOST - I SEE YOUR FACE

An old video also uploaded in 19th of November 2015 for second time in you tube in my second account after they shut down my first! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO POOR CHINESE AND AROUND THEM FOLKS!



Coming back today, the pounding thoughts relay

It's a time that's for myself I'm laying low, strife is gaining slow A kind of anguish I don't need...... When I see your frown, hurt will put me down If I could see a light shining Is this borrowed time maybe a final time That I can see a light shining Will you make it slow, pure evil makes it slow I know you're brandishing the sign Dare I take a chance? In this circumstance Or will I leave without a hope When you seal me fate sorrow turns to hate If I can see a light shining Is this borrowed time maybe a final time That I can see a light shining What one man makes is there for one to take A single handed fall from grace Hearts beating just, beating till the last A draining feeling's all that I know When I see your frown, it becomes my frown If I could see a light shining Is this borrowed time maybe a final time? That I can see a light shining!