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Joe Rogan - Main Scream Media PANICS because SCIENTISTS reveal TRUTH the JAB is DANGEROUS!
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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161 views • January 15, 2022
Joe Rogan - Main Scream Media PANICS because SCIENTISTS reveal TRUTH the JAB is DANGEROUS!
Source "The Hill" ---> ⁣https://youtu.be/aHPn1wT4e7I

I realize "The Hill" is a Main Scream MOUTHPIECE for the NWO but it looks like Kim is WAKING up to the TRUTH!

The Main Scream Media is being CHALLENGED with the TRUTH and the NWO is in a PANIC that people MIGHT question the NWO Narrative of the Government ... The March to the Beast!


⁣Ryan Grim and Kim Iversen discuss online censorship of scientific theories and medical ideas.

⁣The evidence is overwhelming that many vaccinated people are dying, not from COVID so much as from the vaccine. Unless you believe in a "heart attack and blood clot season", you know what I am telling you is the truth.

However, CNN is doing an ALL HANDS on DECK Main Scream Media Propaganda BLITZ to discredit the RECENT information that Rogan shared that JABS cause ⁣myocarditis and says their SCIENCE proves that Covid causes the increase rate of ⁣myocarditis in young men --->⁣https://uproxx.com/viral/joe-r....ogan-josh-szeps-covi

Unfortunately, Rogan kind of WINGS these Interviews and seems to be persuaded by whoever is in front of him at the time. We NEED to have an HONEST and OPEN Debate between Qualified SCIENTIST ... NOT this "he said - she said" coverage by Media Personalities ... but DON'T expect CNN or FOX or any Main Scream Zionist MOUTH piece to ACTUALLY provide this kind of REAL Scientific Discussion and DEBATE!

⁣UK Now Reports Myocarditis stratified by Age & Sex After Vaccine Or Sars-cov-2. ⁣This was the key figure in a Nature Medicine paper published on Dec 14, 2021. It showed clearly that myocarditis after vaccination (in this case, Moderna dose 2) was higher! than myocarditis after sars-cov-2 infection for people under 40 of age. ---> ⁣https://vinayprasadmdmph.subst....ack.com/p/uk-now-rep
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