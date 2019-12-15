Triple Trinities - Eris Trine Sun and Moon Dec 15-16th, 2019

As seen in my previous video “Pluto Saturn and the Galactic Center Alignment, A major conjunction has started In Jan 2019 and will peak on Jan 12, 2020.

During that video I mentioned, that there will be many, very interesting, pre-events, that will take place.

This is a short video on the Major Trine that will happen on Dec 15 through the 16.

It is between Eris and the Sun and Moon, but there is even more.....

Get your cameras Ready!



I did get woken up at 3:33 a.m. to a beautiful Moon with Sirius and Orion's Belt which led me to this event...



Peace, Love and Cheers!



Credits

Ken Wheeler - Physics/Metaphysics

Santos Bonacci - Astrology

Mary Moon / twolilfish - Astrology

Doreen Virtue - Numerology

Matt Jerome - Color of Numbers

Time Nomad - Astrology App

DiversityJ - Photographer

Peter Lomas - Glyphs

Fesliyan Studios - Background Music

Pete Linforth - TheDigitalArtist - Picture of Man Looking at the River of Heaven

Many many more…..