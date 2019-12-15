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Triple Trinities - Eris Trine Sun and Moon Dec 15-16th, 2019
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23 views • December 15, 2019
As seen in my previous video “Pluto Saturn and the Galactic Center Alignment, A major conjunction has started In Jan 2019 and will peak on Jan 12, 2020.
During that video I mentioned, that there will be many, very interesting, pre-events, that will take place.
This is a short video on the Major Trine that will happen on Dec 15 through the 16.
It is between Eris and the Sun and Moon, but there is even more.....
Get your cameras Ready!
I did get woken up at 3:33 a.m. to a beautiful Moon with Sirius and Orion's Belt which led me to this event...
Peace, Love and Cheers!
Credits
Ken Wheeler - Physics/Metaphysics
Santos Bonacci - Astrology
Mary Moon / twolilfish - Astrology
Doreen Virtue - Numerology
Matt Jerome - Color of Numbers
Time Nomad - Astrology App
DiversityJ - Photographer
Peter Lomas - Glyphs
Fesliyan Studios - Background Music
Pete Linforth - TheDigitalArtist - Picture of Man Looking at the River of Heaven
Many many more…..
During that video I mentioned, that there will be many, very interesting, pre-events, that will take place.
This is a short video on the Major Trine that will happen on Dec 15 through the 16.
It is between Eris and the Sun and Moon, but there is even more.....
Get your cameras Ready!
I did get woken up at 3:33 a.m. to a beautiful Moon with Sirius and Orion's Belt which led me to this event...
Peace, Love and Cheers!
Credits
Ken Wheeler - Physics/Metaphysics
Santos Bonacci - Astrology
Mary Moon / twolilfish - Astrology
Doreen Virtue - Numerology
Matt Jerome - Color of Numbers
Time Nomad - Astrology App
DiversityJ - Photographer
Peter Lomas - Glyphs
Fesliyan Studios - Background Music
Pete Linforth - TheDigitalArtist - Picture of Man Looking at the River of Heaven
Many many more…..
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