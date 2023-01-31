Create New Account
Danish Newspaper APOLOGIZES For Failed COVID Coverage
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show

Jan 29, 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR-czIytJkY

A Danish newspaper called Ekstra Bladet has issued an apology to readers over its coverage of COVID, specifically apologizing for uncritically passing along everything “experts” like Dr. Fauci said while downplaying perspectives that challenged the COVID orthodoxy.


Jimmy and Silicon Valley notable Steve Kirsch discuss this journalistic mea culpa and what the likelihood is that other media outlets will follow suit.


