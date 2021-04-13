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NutriMedicalReport Mon12thApril21 H2 DrMadejVideoDrBillJohWCommentsNOW
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171 views • April 13, 2021
John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD Comments on Interview Video Today of Dr Madej DO Video Interview Today Monday AM, Transhumanism, Abortion and Sterilization Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines, KardioVasc Heart Vascular Perfusion, PainAway Cream joint limb pain control and healing, Super Folate TR Detox Bone Marrow Support, Immune Systems, Josh Bernstein Trump Return AZ and Swing States Audits,
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