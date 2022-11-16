Colors, Menace II Society, Juice, Boyz In The Hood, New Jack City, Dead Presidents, South Central, Set It Off, Sugar Hill….and the list goes on. And that’s just the movies, don’t get me started on the popular television shows and music. The glorification of black on black death put on display for all the world to see and ultimately become desensitized to. It’s almost as if all of this was set in motion on purpose to keep the black American population from growing towards comparable percentages to our white brothers and sisters. Our road to extinction is disproportionately littered with obese black women, incarcerated black men, and aborted black babies. The fact that so few seem to be calling for a detour from this destructive path, and worse yet, are ostracized for even suggesting that it is we and not whites that hold the key to our prosperity; once again puts on display our willingness to protect our stupidity and call it, “keeping it real!” Our ancestors went from illiterate slaves to multi-millionaires in spite of the many obstacles placed in their path and to believe that, today, we require an easier set of rules to win the game is both insulting and bigoted. The truth, as long as black America continues to martyr criminals, denigrate black women, emasculate black men, kill black babies, and abdicate accountability for it all; we will never rise above 13% of the United States population - and frankly, if that’s the case, we don’t deserve to.





https://www.theblaze.com/fearless/oped/whitlock-university-of-virginia-shooting-foreshadows-americas-matriarchal-future





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/IS-BLACK-LIVES-MATTER-GOING-TO-SAY-THEIR-NAMES-e1qrvt8