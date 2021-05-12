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Why and How They Plan to Kill Seven Billion, Hitler's AktionT4 revived
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382 views • May 12, 2021
Why and How They Plan to Kill Seven Billion, Hitler's AktionT4 revived
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9PPL1417q1Jg/
---T4 was a campaign of mass murder by involuntary euthanasia in Nazi Germany--by
Karl Brandt Hitler's Doctor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Brandt
Club of Rome , The UN, Klaus and Eugene Schwab and Esher-Wyss
https://www.immanuelcommunity.org.uk/national-and-global-trends/the-move-towards-one-world-government
Klaus Schwab and & his father Eugen Schwab who managed the “National Socialist Model Company” for Escher-Wyss,
Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum. The son of a southern German father of Swiss extraction and a Swiss mother, he studied engineering (ETH Zurich) and economics (University of Freiburg, Switzerland).
Like many prominent frontmen for elite-sponsored agendas, the online record of Schwab has been well-sanitized, making it difficult to come across information on his early history as well as information on his family.Yet, having been born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938, many have speculated in recent months that Schwab’s family may have had some tie to Axis war efforts, ties that, if exposed, could threaten the reputation of the World Economic Forum and bring unwanted scrutiny to its professed missions and motives.
Horrific Nazi crimes against humanity took place in Ravensburg. On 1 January 1934, the “Law for the Prevention of Hereditary Diseases” came into force in Nazi Germany, meaning people with diagnosed illnesses such as dementia, schizophrenia, epilepsy, hereditary deafness, and various other mental disorders, could be legally forcibly sterilised.
In the Ravensburg City Hospital, today called Heilig-Geist Hospital, forced sterilisations were carried out beginning in April 1934. By 1936, sterilisation was the most performed medical procedure in the municipal hospital.
In the pre-war years of the 1930s leading up to the German annexation of Poland, Ravensburg’s Escher-Wyss factory, now managed directly by Klaus Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab, continued to be the biggest employer in Ravensburg.
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/klaus-schwab-was-henry-kissingers-pupil-and-the-son-of-a-nazi-collaborator.html
Is the World reimplementing, Hitler's "Aktion T4" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aktion_T4
AN UNDERCOVER DICTATORSHIP - Destroying a Social Consience in the name of Public Health.
Aktion T4 explained in detailed by Holocaust Survivor, Vera Sharav - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yZbkvqkO28
The Limits to Growth and Rockefeller sponsored Club of Rome https://archive.org/details/TheLimitsToGrowth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9PPL1417q1Jg/
---T4 was a campaign of mass murder by involuntary euthanasia in Nazi Germany--by
Karl Brandt Hitler's Doctor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Brandt
Club of Rome , The UN, Klaus and Eugene Schwab and Esher-Wyss
https://www.immanuelcommunity.org.uk/national-and-global-trends/the-move-towards-one-world-government
Klaus Schwab and & his father Eugen Schwab who managed the “National Socialist Model Company” for Escher-Wyss,
Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum. The son of a southern German father of Swiss extraction and a Swiss mother, he studied engineering (ETH Zurich) and economics (University of Freiburg, Switzerland).
Like many prominent frontmen for elite-sponsored agendas, the online record of Schwab has been well-sanitized, making it difficult to come across information on his early history as well as information on his family.Yet, having been born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938, many have speculated in recent months that Schwab’s family may have had some tie to Axis war efforts, ties that, if exposed, could threaten the reputation of the World Economic Forum and bring unwanted scrutiny to its professed missions and motives.
Horrific Nazi crimes against humanity took place in Ravensburg. On 1 January 1934, the “Law for the Prevention of Hereditary Diseases” came into force in Nazi Germany, meaning people with diagnosed illnesses such as dementia, schizophrenia, epilepsy, hereditary deafness, and various other mental disorders, could be legally forcibly sterilised.
In the Ravensburg City Hospital, today called Heilig-Geist Hospital, forced sterilisations were carried out beginning in April 1934. By 1936, sterilisation was the most performed medical procedure in the municipal hospital.
In the pre-war years of the 1930s leading up to the German annexation of Poland, Ravensburg’s Escher-Wyss factory, now managed directly by Klaus Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab, continued to be the biggest employer in Ravensburg.
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/klaus-schwab-was-henry-kissingers-pupil-and-the-son-of-a-nazi-collaborator.html
Is the World reimplementing, Hitler's "Aktion T4" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aktion_T4
AN UNDERCOVER DICTATORSHIP - Destroying a Social Consience in the name of Public Health.
Aktion T4 explained in detailed by Holocaust Survivor, Vera Sharav - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yZbkvqkO28
The Limits to Growth and Rockefeller sponsored Club of Rome https://archive.org/details/TheLimitsToGrowth
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