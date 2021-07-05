THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET REAL

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"The colossal misunderstanding of our time is the assumption that insight will work with people who are unmotivated to change. Communication does not depend on syntax, or eloquence, or rhetoric, or articulation but on the emotional context in which the message is being heard. People can only hear you when they are moving toward you, and they are not likely to when your words are pursuing them. Even the choices words lose their power when they are used to overpower. Attitudes are the real figures of speech. - Edwin H. Friedman
http://thecrowhouse.com
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
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International airlines may be forced to suspend flights to Australia after arrival cap halved
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/international-airlines-may-be-forced-to-suspend-flights-to-australia-after-arrival-cap-halved/ar-AALKOBj?ocid=msedgntp
'Grave concerns' for COVID-19 outbreak at Sydney aged care home
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/grave-concerns-for-covid-19-outbreak-at-sydney-aged-care-home/ar-AALLHve?ocid=msedgntp
Growing concern at increase in Sydney exposure sites
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/growing-concern-at-increase-in-sydney-exposure-sites/vi-AALLzBx?ocid=msedgntp
Coles, Woolworths and Dan Murphys on Sydney coronavirus exposure alert
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/coles-woolworths-and-dan-murphys-on-sydney-coronavirus-exposure-alert/ar-AALKZFB?ocid=msedgntp
Shoppers from two busy Sydney supermarkets ordered to Covid isolate
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/shoppers-from-two-busy-sydney-supermarkets-ordered-to-covid-isolate/ar-AALLk4u?ocid=msedgntp
no jab....NO PAY! Just a nice, little incentive stick.
https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1410855003716194309
Why most people who now die with Covid in England have had a vaccination
https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2021/jun/27/why-most-people-who-now-die-with-covid-have-been-vaccinated
Report: Vaccinated Are Nearly 6 Times More Likely to Die From COVID Variant
https://alethonews.com/2021/06/23/report-vaccinated-are-nearly-6-times-more-likely-to-die-from-covid-variant/
WA Premier angry at people taking 'unnecessary' overseas travel as Perth COVID lockdown continues
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/wa-premier-angry-at-people-taking-unnecessary-overseas-travel-as-perth-covid-lockdown-continues/ar-AALDROM?ocid=msedgntp
Police Pepper Spray, Abuse & Arrest 12 Year Old For Not Wearing A Mask
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/police-pepper-spray-abuse-amp-arrest-12-year-old-for-not-wearing-a-mask-shocking_qBxsoubWooP1gN4.html
Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
THROW A