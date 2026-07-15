ALEX JONES FULL SHOW — 7/14/26 w/ Viktor Bout

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TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: Iran & US Both Sinking Tankers In Hormuz As War Spirals Out Of Control Threatening World Economy! PLUS, The US Senate Just Voted 50-46 To Block Netanyahu's Attempted Coup Plan To Merge With The US Military After Massie Introduces Legislation To Block The Israeli Takeover! Meanwhile, Why Is The FBI Investigating Lindsey Graham’s Death? Russian Insider Victor Bout Joins Alex Jones To Warn That Russia Is Preparing To Attack NATO Countries In Response To EU-Backed Attacks On Civilian Targets & Energy Inside Russia, And He Predicts Zelensky Is Going To End Up Like Epstein! FINALLY, Exclusively Learn Why The Globalist Elites Are Feverishly Building Doomsday Bunkers In Remote Regions Of The World Ahead Of Catastrophic Events They Believe WILL HAPPEN SOON! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 7/14/26