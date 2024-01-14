Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dementia Joe on FULL DISPLAY -- the Grandpa at the end of his Life
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

Anybody who was going to tell you that Joe Biden hasn't lost 1000 steps cognitively is flat out lying to you. Watch this video of him being introduced to someone and the way he is treated and reacts. He's like a grandfather at the end of his life that you treat with kid gloves.

