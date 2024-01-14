Dementia Joe on FULL DISPLAY -- the Grandpa at the end of his Life

Anybody who was going to tell you that Joe Biden hasn't lost 1000 steps cognitively is flat out lying to you. Watch this video of him being introduced to someone and the way he is treated and reacts. He's like a grandfather at the end of his life that you treat with kid gloves.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.