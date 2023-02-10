Tulsi Gabbard: Opening Statement at the Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government- February 9, 2023Tulsi testifies before Congress on the threats to the First Amendment
BioClandestine wrote on twitter:
1) Do you all remember WHY @MittRomney accused @TulsiGabbard of committing treason? Because Tulsi spoke out about the US funded biolabs in Ukraine. 🔥🔥🔥
Source: https://rumble.com/v28xr7m-tulsi-gabbard-returns-to-the-house-to-slam-censorship.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.