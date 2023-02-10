Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard Returns To The House To Slam Censorship 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Tulsi Gabbard: Opening Statement at the Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government- February 9, 2023Tulsi testifies before Congress on the threats to the First Amendment  

BioClandestine wrote on twitter: 

1) Do you all remember WHY @MittRomney accused @TulsiGabbard of committing treason? Because Tulsi spoke out about the US funded biolabs in Ukraine. 🔥🔥🔥

Source: https://rumble.com/v28xr7m-tulsi-gabbard-returns-to-the-house-to-slam-censorship.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4 

