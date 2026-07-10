The Commie "Slap on the Wrist" for the Blue Team Judge Who Committed a FELONY

Former Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was recently sentenced to a $5,000 fine for felony obstruction after she was caught ushering an undocumented defendant out of her courtroom to help him evade ICE agents. Despite federal guidelines recommending 15 to 21 months in prison for such an offense, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman opted against incarceration, calling her actions a "bad decision" made by an otherwise law-abiding public servant.

PBS + 1

We’re breaking down the details of the April 2025 incident, the fallout of her conviction, and the intense national debate over judicial discretion versus the rule of law. Was this a fair sentence, or a dangerous precedent for the judiciary?

#JudgeHannahDugan #RuleOfLaw #ICE #JudicialActivism #WisconsinNews #JusticeSystem #BreakingNews