Federal Judge Orders Fauci etc. To Testify About Suppressing Free Speech on COVID and Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/articles/500076
Summary：10/26/2022 Missouri Attorney General and Louisiana Attorney General sued the Biden administration for making Facebook and Twitter to suppress free speech regarding Coronavirus and the Vax. And on October 21, a federal judge ordered Anthony Fauci, former White House press secretary, Surgeon General and others to testify under oath on this.