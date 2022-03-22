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JFK Alive Part 2 Bible Code [White Hat Operation] By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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141 views • March 22, 2022
19th Adar II, 5782
March 22, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
When I was on Twitter, JFKjr hinted to me that his dad JFK was still alive.
And that the person shot at Dallas, Texas on that day of November 22, 1963 was a clone!
And that JFK appeared in one of President Trumps rallies in 2020.
And that JFK real death was August 2, 2020.
I named this Video: JFK Alive Part 2 Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
- John F Kennedy Jr.
@HSRetoucher Twitter
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
March 22, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
When I was on Twitter, JFKjr hinted to me that his dad JFK was still alive.
And that the person shot at Dallas, Texas on that day of November 22, 1963 was a clone!
And that JFK appeared in one of President Trumps rallies in 2020.
And that JFK real death was August 2, 2020.
I named this Video: JFK Alive Part 2 Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
- John F Kennedy Jr.
@HSRetoucher Twitter
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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