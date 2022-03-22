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JFK Alive Part 2 Bible Code [White Hat Operation] By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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141 views • March 22, 2022
19th Adar II, 5782
March 22, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

When I was on Twitter, JFKjr hinted to me that his dad JFK was still alive.

And that the person shot at Dallas, Texas on that day of November 22, 1963 was a clone!

And that JFK appeared in one of President Trumps rallies in 2020.

And that JFK real death was August 2, 2020.

I named this Video: JFK Alive Part 2 Bible Code.

Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

- John F Kennedy Jr.
@HSRetoucher Twitter

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Keywords
qanonpresident trumpjfkqjfkjrvice presidentkennedy assassinationcyrusben davidshilohben yishaijohn kennedy jr shilo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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