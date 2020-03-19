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CORONAVIRUS IN ITALIEN KEINER IST GESTORBEN-DIREKTOR VON KRANKENHAUS BESTÄTIGT DAS
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36 views • March 19, 2020
Ein leitender Arzt aus Italien sagt sogar aus, dass NIEMAND an Corona in Italien gestorben ist.
! ! ! NIEMAND ! ! !
Hut ab, vor diesem Arzt !! Und Danke für diese Info !!
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
A doctor from Italy even states that NO ONE died of corona in Italy.
! ! ! NO ONE ! ! !
Hats off to the doctor !! And thanks for that info !!
! ! ! NIEMAND ! ! !
Hut ab, vor diesem Arzt !! Und Danke für diese Info !!
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
A doctor from Italy even states that NO ONE died of corona in Italy.
! ! ! NO ONE ! ! !
Hats off to the doctor !! And thanks for that info !!
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