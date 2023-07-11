Tom Renz | Global War on Freedom (Part 2)

The war on freedom is continuing in this country on an unprecedented level. My producer and I were talking about what is happening in regards to whether blue states like California are really blue. To her point even the communist state of California is vastly red, the people are very red, but the population dense areas are very much blue. You have a few pockets of insanity that are completely controlling the state, like the communist city of San Francisco with their poop app's that help them clean up the literal human poo thats all over their streets. So you have poo app land running the state. The democrat hell holes that are in terrible shape and run poorly leverage their power to try to bring the entire state down. My response to this is, "yes but," we have people like one of our listeners and friends of the show we affectionately call "Cowboy," Cowboy is literally a cowboy in every sense of the word. If you were to go up to Cowboy and tell him how to live his life and tell him what he has to do, he would probably aim a rifle at you and God bless people like him. What if our government quits being free, what if they were to become corrupt, and willing to sell out and not stand for the constitution? How many of us would stand up and fight for freedom like Cowboy? How many are willing to die fighting for freedom? #Freedom #COVID #Corruption #FBI #DOJ #DOD #Truth #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #GodWins

