Male, Female, Other Or THIS Special Group That Goes Unmentioned!

With all the talk about sexism, genders, social justice, feminism, Andrew Tate and other topics, people forget all about this special group that goes completely unmentioned. If they do get mentioned, there is little to no criticism as to the nature of such a group. Note: Love to all peoples, this is meant to be educational only, unifying rather than divisive. We are all equal in natural rights. Your own views regarding certain groups is regardless in light of this special group. Learn More About This With Over 50 Speakers & Hundreds Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit - All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #gender #sexism #genderequality #socialjustice #feminism #andrewtate #socialissues #equality #equalrights #political #politics #leftandright #male #female #masculinity #feminist

