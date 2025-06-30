Healing Beyond the Grid: Dr. Coldwell on Traditional Medicine and Decentralized Health

To learn more, visit: https://doctorleonardcoldwell.com/





- Decentralized TV Introduction and Compliance Rule (0:00)

- Discussion on Wearables and Technocratic Control (1:43)

- Introduction of Dr. Leonard Caldwell (3:17)

- Impact of Wearables on Health and Freedom (4:21)

- Concerns About Self-Imposed Surveillance and Health Anxiety (8:21)

- Technological Manipulation and Health Data Weaponization (15:52)

- Digital Health Passports and AI-Driven Health Policing (26:44)

- The Role of Instinct and Self-Reliance in Health (34:51)

- The Power of Positive Self-Talk and Faith (1:01:12)

- The Importance of Natural Health and Decentralization (1:11:18)

- The Role of Chinese Medicine in Health (1:13:06)

- The Future of Health and Technology (1:19:59)

- Discussion on Engine Propaganda and Alternative Health (1:20:17)

- Financial Decentralization and UNA Project (1:30:42)

- Education and Consultation on UNA (1:32:35)

- Asset Protection and Legal Structures (1:35:24)

- Challenges and Solutions in Modern Medicine (1:37:26)

- Decentralized Living Strategies (1:39:03)

- Rebooting Modern Vehicles and Personal Stories (1:42:39)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (1:45:52)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (1:52:50)





