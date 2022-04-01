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The Truth that the mainstream media will never show or tell
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92 views • April 01, 2022
The residents of Mariupol speak. Telegram - Russian MFA. | "Residents of #Mariupol - those who managed to escape the clutches of the Neo-Nazis - tell the TRUTH about the way they were treated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and about the atrocities of the infamous Neo-Nazi "Azov" Battalion, who shelled and punished civilians. And in contrast, how the Russian military assisted.
The Truth that the mainstream media will never show or tell."
The Truth that the mainstream media will never show or tell."
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