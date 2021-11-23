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STFN - Nuremberg Code Has Been Breached! Vax cannot be without choice!
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388 views • November 23, 2021
The Nuremberg code was set up to prevent the Nazi regime returning and force vaccinating - now we see this is exactly what is happening!
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